New RCMH emergency room now open

Part 1 of $7 million project complete

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The old emergency room at Ray County Memorial Hospital fit three beds comfortably, with just curtains for partitions separating them from each other and the nurses’ station. Built in 1989, the old space offered only one trauma room for more serious cases. The nurses’ station was small and cramped.

No more. The new emergency room opened Thursday and is ready for use.

The new space boasts six individual treatment rooms, two triage rooms and a new nurses’ station. Earl Sheehy, chief executive officer and administrator of the hospital, said the new ER is part of a $7 million project to upgrade a portion of the hospital’s facilities. With 8,000 square feet for the new facility, the key word in the minds of the ER staff is privacy.

