Mowing matters

After complaints by residents to mow rights of way, city councilors stop issuing citations to view city ordinance

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

Richmond city staff has halted issuing citations for overgrown, grassy areas along state highways in town.

Complaints of overgrown grassy areas along city streets and state highways within the city limits have once again brought the discussion of city code on the mowing issue into the limelight. Richmond city councilors and staff are working to determine who is responsible for mowing these areas.

The ordinance committee of the city council, made of councilors Deanna Guy, Barb Hardwick and Tom Williams, met July 11 with Lisa Hastings, community development director, and Dominique Owens, nuisance officer, to discuss possible solutions to the many complaints filed with the community development department. The committee first met to discuss the mowing issue June 20.

This year, the department received five complaints from residents who refused to mow the public right of way, the area between their private property and the street adjacent to the property.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, July 25, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.