Mary Elizabeth Sheets

Mary Elizabeth Sheets, 94, of Warsaw, formerly of Orrick, died Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at Warsaw Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw.

Mary was born Sept. 26, 1922, in Ray County, to Luther Carl and Mary Ellen (Danner) O’Dell. She married Roy Edward Sheets of Hamilton, Dec. 27, 1938. He preceded her in death July 2, 1988.

Survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, Carl Edward and Kathy Sheets, of Hermitage; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Sheets; two brothers, Luther Lee O’Dell and Delbert D. O’Dell; and a sister, Chrysteen O’Dell, who died in infancy.

Mary was a homemaker. She liked to play cards and she enjoyed gardening. Mary was a wonderful cook. She was of the Baptist faith and lived in the Orrick area most of her life.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 8, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.