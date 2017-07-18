Lynda June Baker

Lynda June Baker, 73, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 26, 1944, in Gary, Ind., to Earl and Fern (Harrelson) Coon.

Lynda is survived by one son, Kenny (Donna) Baker, of Hardin; four daughters, Kathy (Daniel) Powers, of Omaha, Neb., Sherri (Denver) Horton ,of Richmond, Trudi (Andy) Suha, of Richmond, and Jennifer (Dan) Damitz of Camdenton; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Dale (Mabel) Coon, of Philadelphia, Pa.; three sisters, Betty (Jerry) Sanson, of Richmond, Bonnie (Bill) Long, of Chillicothe, and Carmy (Wray) Arnold, of Independence.

A celebration of life service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, August 5, 2017 the United Christian Presbyterian Church in Richmond.