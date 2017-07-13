Lorna Ruth ‘Dooley’ Oliphant

Lorna Ruth (Dooley) Oliphant, 71, of Richmond, died Tuesday, June 27, 2017, near Lexington.

Lorna was born the fourth of six daughters to Sherman Lorn and LaVeta Potter Dooley on May 2, 1946, in Excelsior Springs. Lorna attended Sunnyside and Ogg schools, graduating from Excelsior Springs High School in 1964.

On April 16, 1965, she married Roy Gaston Oliphant in Excelsior Springs. They had three children: Brent Allen (Melanie), of Lathrop; Aaron Cole (Connie) and Travis Dee (Leah), of Richmond; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Lorna loved her Lord and her family. She was a friend to all, volunteering for many community organizations. She enjoyed camping with the F-Troop, Christmas with family, Sister’s Weekend, Pilates with the Whiny’s, playing cards, scrapbooking, skits at church, Relay for Life, her self-created rock gardens, popcorn and giving out “Wow-Wee’s.”

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother. She is survived by her family listed above, her five beloved sisters; one aunt; several nieces and nephews; a mountain of extended family and friends and her adored dog Tessie.

Please share your fun and enjoyable memories at a Celebration of Life service at 1:30 p.m., with a fellowship mingle afterwards, taking place Friday, July 7, at Rayville Christian Union Church on Highway C, Rayville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Christian Fellowship Ministries or Rayville Christian Union Church for missions.