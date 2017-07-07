KCP&L requesting rate hike

Applications to intervene due July 18

KCP&L customers may see a $2.31 increase to their monthly bills.

KCP&L-Greater Missouri Operations Company has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment charge on the bills of its electric customers.

KCP&L, under the name GMO, has made two filings. In its first filing (Case No. ER-2017-0357), GMO proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect fuel and purchased power costs for the six-month period of December 2016 through May 2017. The second case is GMO’s true up filing (Case No. ER-2017-0359). According to the filings, a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh a month will see a monthly charge of 46 cents. This represents an increase of approximately $2.31 to a GMO residential customer’s monthly bill above the prior FAC. The proposed change would take effect in September.

The complete story is in the Friday, July 7, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.