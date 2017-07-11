Kallenberger ends gridiron career on “kind of bittersweet” note

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Kaed Kallenberger found Saturday night to be “kind of bittersweet.”

That night, Kallenberger played in his final 8-man high school football game. Kallenberger, who graduated in May from Norborne, represented Norborne/Hardin-Central on the Silver All-Stars roster in the Missouri 8-Man All-Star Game at Spratt Stadium.

For Kallenberger, the bitter part of his bittersweet night was playing a position he wasn’t used to playing. Defensively, the 2015 and 2016 second-team all-state linebacker played nose guard.

“It was a little different,” he said. “They were a little bigger than me.”

