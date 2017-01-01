Horse raceo ‘barrels of fun’ at Ray fairgrounds
Effeni Syphert won second place in age 13-18 barrel racing, completing the course in 21.21 seconds, at the Ray County Fair’s annual Horse Raceo on Friday evening. The crowd was so quiet during the event that Syphert’s soft words, whistles and clicks to her horse could be heard throughout Richard Swope Memorial Arena. Look for more photos in the Tuesday, July 18 edition of the Richmond News. Plus, more coverage as Fair week progresses. (Photo by Leah Wankum/Richmond News)
