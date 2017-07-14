High-speed police chase ends in felony charges

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A high-speed chase early last week that began in Richmond and ended in Liberty resulted in arrests and felony charges against two Missouri men.

Anthony A. Toler, 19, of Independence, was allegedly driving nearly 50 mph over the speed limit in a vehicle stolen from Kansas City, and he was heading west out of Richmond on Missouri Highway 10, according to a probable cause statement. Richmond police officer Jerry Folvarcik reported that Toler was driving 109 mph in a 60 mph zone in the early morning hours of Monday, July 3.

Folvarcik pursued the stolen Hyundai Elantra down Missouri Highway 210, reaching speeds from 110 to 125 mph, according to the statement. At one point, the Richmond police officer lost radio communication with Ray County 911/dispatch, just west of Orrick.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, July 14, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.