Hardin city attorney drafting tougher law on vacant buildings

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Hardin officials are hoping a proposed ordinance will ensure that the town’s vacant buildings aren’t neglected or dangerous ones.

During its July 18 meeting at Hardin City Hall, the Board of Aldermen voted 3-0 to have City Attorney Jennifer Baird draft up a vacant buildings ordinance. Based on the motion made by board member Colin Chang, the ordinance would mandate that buildings “reasonably proven to be uninhabited for 90 days or with utility services shut off or disconnected for that same period” be subject to inspection by the city building inspector.

In a July 21 email, City Clerk Patty Lam stated she assumed Baird would have an ordinance drafted to present to the board for its Aug. 8 meeting.

Chang’s motion to draft the ordinance resulted in part from a recommendation by Larry Eastley, Hardin and Ray County building inspector, who had been asked to share his thoughts regarding the city’s building fee schedule. For safety reasons, Eastley suggested the city adopt a policy requiring inspections of houses that have been “empty for ‘x’ amount of time” before the city restores power to them.

