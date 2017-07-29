Greitens signs executive order for drug monitoring program

Missouri joins the other 49 states to monitor prescription drug use, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

Governor Eric Greitens signed an executive order Monday directing the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to begin creating a prescription drug monitoring program.

Until now, Missouri was the only state in the country without a statewide program.

The executive order calls for the state health department to gain partnerships with private sector leaders, which will allow the state to monitor prescribers and dispensers to find and eliminate bad actors in the system.

“We need to be honest and clear about the scale of what we are up against: Opioids are a modern plague,” Greitens said. “Like the plague, opioids kill the young, the old, the healthy, the sick, the virtuous and the sinful. There’s not a corner of our state that hasn’t been visited by this curse.”

Greitens said there is no legislation that can fix this “opioid crisis,” but the program is a step in that direction.

The prescription drug monitoring program will use de-identified data from private sector partners to target “pill mills” that produce prescription drugs at dangerous and unlawful levels, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

It will also allow the state health department to better inform doctors, nurses, pharmacists, other healthcare providers, patients and their families about the best ways to practice pain management to decrease over-prescriptions of opioids.

The complete story is in the Friday, July 28, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.