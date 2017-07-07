God has set us free: Independence is there for everyone

This past week, we celebrated Independence Day with the 241st anniversary of our nation’s birth when the 13 colonies declared independence from the tyrannical control of King George III and the Parliament of England. It truly is a wonderful gift from God to be able to celebrate and to enjoy the freedoms that we have been blessed with as citizens of these United States. And so I hope and pray that all of you had a safe and enjoyable Independence Day celebration.

Of course, this freedom that we celebrate did come at a price – it involved so much more than 56 men merely signing a piece of paper – a fact they readily acknowledged in the conclusion to the Declaration as they wrote: “For the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” They knew that by signing the Declaration, they were placing their possessions and reputations and even their very lives on the line. And many of our founding fathers did sacrifice much for the cause of freedom. And, as the nation grew and as the years have gone by, a great price has continued to be paid, for as the saying goes: “Freedom is never free.” Men and women have bravely and honorably served their fellow countrymen, often shedding their own blood or even giving their very lives in defending our freedoms as well as the freedoms of those of other nations of the world against the ever-present forces of tyranny.

