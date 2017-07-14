Gas can thief caught in the act

By Skyla Sullivan, Excelsior Springs Standard

A Wood Heights public works employee who was coming into work Tuesday interrupted a burglary in the works at city hall, stealing gas cans.

The suspect fled in his truck, traveling toward Excelsior Springs. Excelsior Springs police officers were dispatched at 5:50 a.m. regarding the suspect possibly coming into Excelsior’s city limits. ESPD Officer Terry Lewis observed the vehicle – a white work truck – after it arrived within city limits in the area of Saratoga Street and Isley Boulevard. The suspect led Lewis on a high-speed chase throughout downtown Excelsior and onto H Highway near Mosby.

Lewis came into contact again with the vehicle on 112th Street just off H Highway, where the suspect, Marcus C. Brooks, 26, of Gladstone, was lying in the grass. After a short foot chase, Brooks surrendered, stating he “only took a couple of gas cans.”

The complete story is in the Friday, July 14, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.