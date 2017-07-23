Francis ‘Lee’ Perry

Francis “Lee” Perry, 81, of Richmond, died Sunday, July 23, 2017, at his home.

Lee was born July 20, 1936, in Richmond, to James Rust and Anna Lee (Miller) Perry. He married Judith Seek, of Richmond, Jan. 17, 1958; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: one son, Kenneth Lee Perry, of Independence; one daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Curtis Struchtemeyer, of Fredericksburg, Va.; three grandchildren and their spouses, Jared and Juliana Struchtemeyer, Megan and Bill Muzbek and Kiersten and Montana Rex; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Perry and J.W. “Dub” Perry.

Lee worked for General Motors at the Leeds Plant in Kansas City, Mo., for more than 30 years. He was a member of the U.A.W. Union Local 91. He was a member of the Richmond First Church of God, where he was the song leader, deacon and Sunday School superintendent. Lee was a lifelong Richmond resident. He loved going to auctions and garage sales. Lee enjoyed working the poles during elections in Ray County.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, July 28, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens. Online condolences maybe left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.