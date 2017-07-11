Final 8-man game “a blast from the past” for Logsdon

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Steven Logsdon experienced what he called “a blast from the past” recently.

Saturday, Logsdon represented Norborne/Hardin-Central in the Missouri 8-Man All-Star Game at Spratt Stadium. Logsdon, who graduated in May from Hardin-Central, was one of two Aggies chosen to play in the annual 8-man football showcase. Playing defensive end, he helped the Green All-Stars down the Silver All-Stars 28-12. As part of his all-star experience, Logsdon also got to spend a few days on the Missouri Western State University campus, practicing and socializing

“Coming out here and being on the (field) again is (the) best feeling in the world,” Logsdon said minutes after the ballgame.

