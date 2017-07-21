Feasibility study OKed to explore consolidation

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Hardin-Central Superintendent Trey Cavanah is seeking some professional guidance in exploring the feasibility of consolidating the Hardin-Central C-2 and Norborne R-VIII school districts.

Near the end of its monthly meeting Monday night at the district schoolhouse, the Board of Education voted 5-0 to grant Cavanah approval to recruit a third party to assist in studying the consolidation issue. As stated in the motion made by board member Randy White, the third party will “investigate (the) financial, educational, personal and legal ramifications of consolidation.”

Moments after the meeting had adjourned, White and fellow board member Jami Penny expressed their approval of the decision. Penny believes the third party is necessary to answer the board’s many questions. White believes it’ll serve a valuable role as a fact-finder.

“This community and the other community (need) facts,” White said.

Cavanah believes the third party will serve another role: provide impartiality. Many Hardin and Norborne residents have strong feelings about consolidation on both sides of the issue, he said during a short interview afterward.

The complete story is in the Friday, July 21, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.