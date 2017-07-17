Deloras June Rogers

Deloras June Rogers, 85, of Richmond, died Monday, July 17, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Deloras was born May 31, 1932, in Richmond, to Arthur Louis and Bertha Gertrude (Sperbeck) Love. She married Richard D. Rogers, of Richmond, Feb. 8, 1953. He preceded her in death Aug. 14, 1994.

Survivors include: two sons and one daughter-in-law, McDavitt “Mac” and Tracy Rogers, of Polo, and Fr. Steven Curtis Rogers, of Weston; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Dalana J. and Don Fitzgerald, of Richmond, and Lou Ann and Mike Crowley, of Rayville; one brother, Jewel Dean Love, of Port Angeles, Wash.; five grandchildren, Tyree and Tiffany Crowley, Lacey and Patrick Whitt, Jayme Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Rogers and Isabelle Rogers; and four great-grandchildren, Dalton Crowley, Lane Crowley, Hunter Crowley and Gianna Whitt.

In addition to her parents and husband, Deloras was preceded in death by one son, Michael Kent Rogers; four brothers, Gene Love, Kenneth Love, Donnie Love and DeWayne Love; and four sisters, Helen Chapman, Dorothy Bice, Joyce DeMaris and Wanda Love.

Deloras loved her family. She enjoyed telling her children numerous stories of her childhood adventures. Her favorite was how she loved going to the Baptist church. She often recalled walking down the aisle and how good it made her feel to be in God’s sanctuary. She loved to cook and her family loved her fried chicken. She loved eating at the Mexican restaurant in Richmond where she was greeted with the name “Abuela,” which means Grandma. Deloras was a great seamstress. She made her daughters clothing including their wedding dresses. She was a very creative woman. Her talents were endless.

Her grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She loved being with them and teaching them skills and was so proud of them. Deloras was a Girl Scout leader and a mother to three Eagle Scouts. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 255 and a past district matron. She was also a member of the Richmond First Baptist Church and the Richmond Garden Club. She was a waitress for Central Drug Café, Ben Franklin Café and Hamner Café for several years. She was the 1951 Richmond High School homecoming queen. Deloras will be remembered by her beautiful smile and will be missed by so many.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Shriner Hospital for Children in St. Louis.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, July 20, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. An Order of the Eastern Star service will be at 10:45 a.m. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.