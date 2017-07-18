- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Hall of Fame
By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News
Hardin-Central varsity softball coach Brandee Doyle believes 2017 will be “a good season” for the Bulldogs.
“I expect to pick up where we left off (last season),” Doyle said.
Hardin-Central’s offseason team camp might be one reason Doyle expects the Bulldogs to top their 2016 campaign, when they won a school record 11 games and reached the Class 1 District 13 Tournament finals. Taking place July 10-14 at the Hardin American Legion and Auxiliary baseball and softball fields, the camp included throwing and hitting drills, and some conditioning work. The camp got off to a great start, according to Doyle.
“I was impressed (with the first day) all the way around,” she said during a July 11 interview at the American Legion fields. “They looked good. They practiced hard.”
Veteran pitcher Lacey Logsdon noticed something different about this year’s camp, compared to 2016: the intensity level was higher this year.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, July 18, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login