’Dawgs use July camp to prep for upcoming softball campaign

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Hardin-Central varsity softball coach Brandee Doyle believes 2017 will be “a good season” for the Bulldogs.

“I expect to pick up where we left off (last season),” Doyle said.

Hardin-Central’s offseason team camp might be one reason Doyle expects the Bulldogs to top their 2016 campaign, when they won a school record 11 games and reached the Class 1 District 13 Tournament finals. Taking place July 10-14 at the Hardin American Legion and Auxiliary baseball and softball fields, the camp included throwing and hitting drills, and some conditioning work. The camp got off to a great start, according to Doyle.

“I was impressed (with the first day) all the way around,” she said during a July 11 interview at the American Legion fields. “They looked good. They practiced hard.”

Veteran pitcher Lacey Logsdon noticed something different about this year’s camp, compared to 2016: the intensity level was higher this year.

