County to halt RCMH payments for prisoner bills

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Ray County will no longer pay for prisoners’ medical bills incurred at the county hospital, beginning in August.

Ray County Prosecuting Attorney Camille Johnston, who also acts as the county’s legal adviser, announced the decision to the Ray County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees during its meeting Thursday evening. Her announcement effectively ends the county’s longtime spoken agreement with the hospital that allowed for the county to receive a 54 percent discount on prisoners’ medical bills.

The decision came nearly two months after the Ray County commissioners decided in late May to stall paying the hospital for prisoners’ medical bills, beginning with what it owed the hospital for March and April. At the time, the commissioners wanted Johnston to review state law to determine who is financially responsible for prisoners’ medical bills when they are incarcerated in Ray County Jail.

