County taps into jail security fund to offset grant funding

Grant to pay for Ray County deputy salaries cut by two-thirds

By Leah Wankum, Editor

An unexpected shortfall in state grant funding to bolster Ray County deputies’ salaries brought county elected officials together to resolve the financial dilemma.

County elected officials worked together Monday morning to find a way to pay $233 a month to each deputy for the supplemental salary the deputies are about to lose. To do so, county officials had to find about $21,000 to get through to the end of the year.

Most of the deputies receive $333 a month in a state reimbursement through grant funding from Missouri Department of Public Safety for the Deputy Sheriff Salary Supplementation Fund, according to county records. That amount will drop to $100 a month beginning in July, but county officials have found a way to make up the difference by finding dollars in a special account for jail security-related expenses.

Sheriff Bush agreed to pay $3,539 a month toward the water bill for Ray County Jail – the exact difference the deputies will be shorted under the grant.

