Council OKs $10,000 for stormwater collection solution

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Kansas City-based engineering firm will begin assisting with Richmond’s project to identify inflow and infiltration issues in the city’s wastewater collection system.

The Richmond City Council voted 7-0 in a June 27 meeting to accept Olsson Associates to use its services, not to exceed $10,000, on the city’s wastewater project. The goal is to identify and eliminate inflow and infiltration from the city’s wastewater collection system, said Mayor Wright in an interview with the Richmond News. Mike Milius, an engineer at Olsson Associates, will also assist the city with regulatory wastewater issues with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The council also approved the annual renewal of liquor licenses for several area businesses.

The council voted 6-1 to approve the liquor licenses of BP Amoco, Casey’s General Store, Depot Tavern, Eastside, George’s Liquor Store, Hide-A-Way Bar, Ray County Shrine Club, Richmond Bowl, Richmond Cenex, Richmond Sinclair, Richmond Shell, Tequila Jalisco Mexican Restaurant and Walmart. Councilor Deanna Guy was the dissenting vote.

A separate vote for Hometown Pizza was taken so that Councilor Tom Williams, the restaurant’s owner, could vote to renew the liquor licenses of the other businesses. That vote passed 5-1-0, with Guy again as the dissenting vote and Williams abstaining.

The council delayed renewing liquor licenses for two area businesses – Shirkey Recreation Park and Jeffrey Kyle’s Restaurant – because the businesses had yet to apply for state licensing to sell liquor.

