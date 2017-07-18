City, R-XVI agree on set funding formula for SRO

School resource officer contract renewed without county funding

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Richmond’s city government and school district have renewed their school resource officer contract for the third consecutive year, this time without a sunset clause or a contribution from the county commission.

The Richmond City Council unanimously approved the school resource officer contract with the Richmond R-XVI School District during its Tuesday, July 11, meeting. Negotiations between Interim City Administrator Tonya Willim and Superintendent Mike Aytes brought the intergovernmental agreement before the council in an agreeable fashion.

“As we know, the last couple of years, there was some serious negotiations going on, and there were times it was difficult, trying to feel out and to do what was best for everybody,” said Councilor Rob Kinnard, who chairs the Richmond Public Safety Committee, before the council voted. “This was huge, what took place.”

