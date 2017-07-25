Campers solve caper

Performance highlights week for Farris Youth Theatre actors

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

If you take the old television show “Dragnet,” switch it to a farm setting and put it on a stage with youthful actors playing the parts, you have the show area youngsters performed Saturday at the Farris Theatre.

Members of the Farris Youth Theatre Company staged “The Web Files” to cap their week-long summer drama camp, directed by Cindy Sause.

“’The Web Files’ is a parody of the old TV show,” Sause said, noting that playwright Margie Palatini had fun with alliteration, idioms, tongue-twisters and silly jokes as she wrote the dialogue for the characters.

One example: To “quack” the case, the detectives, Ducktective Webb and Inspector Bill, were trying to find the culprit, noting that the suspects were suspected of stealing a variety of vegetables. “What do you make out of that?” one asked. “Only one thing” was the answer. “Salad.”

Sause said the campers focused on voice, projection, memorization, improvisation, characterization and expressing emotions. Campers learned technical skills as well, including prop painting and set changing.

The older campers participated in a master class offered by Corey Robertson, the new theater teacher at Richmond High School.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, July 25, 2017 Richmond News.