Sisters’ online business pays homage to grandmothers

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

Four sisters turn their passion for trendy clothing into a local online boutique.

Belle and Louise offers a range of trendy clothing from U.S.-based companies, which is fitting for women of high-school age up to middle age, said Danielle Lopez, one of the four sisters who own the boutique. The clothing can be dressed down for a casual style or dressed up for more formal attire.

“We like to dress up and look cute,” said Mallory McMullen, one of the other sisters. “Personally, we don’t like to go to big cities and spend lots of money on clothes for ourselves.”

The sisters’ main goal for the boutique is to offer local clothing options at affordable prices.

“We’re all pretty thrifty,” added Lopez.

Lindsey Hash and Morgan Persell, the other two sisters, started the online boutique along with Lopez and McMullen in May. However, the idea started with a simple text message in March.

“(Persell) said ‘So, I’ve been thinking about opening a boutique. What do you think about that?’” Lopez said. “And, I said, ‘I’m in.’”

