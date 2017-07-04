Area man charged in alleged death threats to woman

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer’

An Orrick man was charged June 28 with five felonies by Ray County Prosecutor Camille Johnston after allegedly threatening to kill a woman in May.

Kurtis L. Branham, 56, was arrested Wednesday by the Ray County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend nearly eight weeks ago at his residence in the 8200 block of Missouri Highway O, according to a probable cause statement.

Ray County deputies responded May 4 to the 300 block of Redmond Street in Excelsior Springs.

The woman then told law enforcement officers that Branham allegedly put her head through a window before lighting a rug on fire.

He then allegedly choked her while holding a knife to her neck and threatening to stab her. The woman informed police that while Branham was allegedly threatening her he said she would end up like her sister – the victim said her sister had been murdered by her boyfriend, according to the probable cause statement.

