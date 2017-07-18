Annexing Albany?

Orrick council considers annexation of the disincorporated community

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

The Orrick Board of Aldermen is discussing possible annexation of Albany, a disincorporated town just across Missouri Highway 210.

Mayor Roger Thomas proposed during the Monday, July 10, meeting the possibility of annexing Orrick out to Albany, across 210 Highway.

“I think the city would be better off if we added that into our city limits,” Thomas said.

Councilor Shirley Taylor suggested the council would need a five-year plan to annex Albany. City attorney Kevin Baldwin said it wouldn’t take five years, but it would take time to plot the plan, give notice to the citizens and to bring the annexation to a vote, among other possible situations that could arise from an annexation proposal. Taylor said a committee would have to be formed to work on this that included people currently inside the city limits and some from outside the present city limits.

“It’s going to help the businesses out there if we can improve Orrick,” Taylor said. “It’s going to take a lot of work, but it’s going to be worth it.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, July 18, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.