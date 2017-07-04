American Celebration: Coney Island has nothing on Richmond
Great weather Friday evening made for a remarkable American Celebration, which kicked off with a patriotic ceremony by the Ray County Honor Guard. After that came nonstop family fun, from helicopter rides to face painting and balloons, a free swim at Southview Pool, an obstacle course by the National Guard, and free entertainment by Jason D’Vaude, KC Wolf and Soundworx Entertainment. (Photo by Leah Wankum, Richmond News) More photos can be found in the Tuesday, July 4, 2017, edition of the Richmond News.
