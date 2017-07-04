After weather delays, Eagleton food pantry slated to open July 19

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

Construction on expansion of the Eagleton Civic Center has been delayed over the past few weeks because of rainy weather, pushing back the completion date.

“We actually were trying to shoot for the end of June to be done, but when you get rain and rain and more rain, you can’t get started with the outside (of the building),” said Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite.

After the expansion is complete, the Richmond food pantry services will be moved into the new addition by the next distribution day July 19, according to the commissioners.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, July 4, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.