$1.6 million state grant keeps Remington Arms open

Money allows for upgrades, keeps the company in Lexington for 5 more years

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A state grant to make upgrades at Remington Arms Company LLC saved it from closing down.

The Lexington-based firearms manufacturing facility received a grant of $1.6 million from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to make equipment and machinery upgrades. Part of the arrangement for the Community Development Block Grant requires that Remington Arms maintains at least 80 existing jobs.

“Supporting our state’s existing businesses is the surest way to grow our economy,” said Rob Dixon, acting director of the economic development department, in a statement. “We are proud to work with communities to make it easier for companies to do business in rural Missouri. These upgrades will allow Remington to compete in the global marketplace and pave the way for growth opportunities in the future.”

