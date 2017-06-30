WOTUS repeal good news for many Mo. farmers

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that it would formally repeal the Water of the United States rule.

This follows the executive order signed by President Donald Trump in February urging the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to prepare for the repealing.

“We are taking significant action to return power to the states and provide regulatory certainty to our nation’s farmers and businesses,” said Administrator Scott Pruitt. “This is the first step in the two-step process to redefine Waters of the U.S., and we are committed to moving through this re-evaluation to quickly provide regulatory certainty, in a way that is thoughtful, transparent and collaborative with other agencies and the public.”

Waters of the U.S. took effect during the Obama administration in August 2015. The rule was meant to end the confusion over which bodies of water are affected by the Clean Water Act of 1972. However, many people found this rule to be overreaching and a broad interpretation of the Clean Water Act.

