Women’s resource center gets a new look

Volunteers give downtown building an artistic face lift

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Ray County Women’s Resource Center has a new look… and maybe a new name to boot.

Volunteers spent several hours Tuesday painting the terra cotta brick exterior of the center on the corner of South College and West Franklin streets. Not all of the terra cotta bricks are painted white, but the building now features columns of white bricks climbing up to the second floor.

Connie Taylor, executive director of the resource center, said the center’s timing to change its look is intentional.

“We’re in the process of changing our name, so we thought we’d change our face as well,” Taylor said. She is waiting for approval from the Missouri secretary of state to change the center’s name to Bridge of Hope.

Taylor said the name change is intended to reflect the center’s service area, which extends beyond Ray County. She also said the exterior looks more relaxed, in the way that the interior looks as comfortable as someone’s living room.

“We want the outside not to be so stern or severe,” Taylor said.

The volunteers chatted cheerfully while they painted away.

