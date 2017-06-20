Williams part of Missouri win at All-Star Classic

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Dominic Williams made his mark with the Richmond Spartans in his senior season by setting three new school passing records. That helped him earn a spot on the Missouri roster for last week’s Papa John’s Missouri vs. Kansas All-Star football game played at Blue Springs South High School.

Thursday night, he attempted just three passes as he split time with Kearney quarterback Anthony Pritzel, but the Missouri front line dominated Kansas as the guys from the Show-Me State chalked up their seventh consecutive win in the series, 17-7. Pritzel was named the Most Valuable Player for the Missouri team, but Williams helped direct a late drive that led to a fourth-quarter field goal that gave Missouri a 17-0 lead.

