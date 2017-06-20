Werle named all-conference, all-district

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Karson Werle was the lone Lady Bearcat earning post-season softball honors following the first year of competition by Orrick. Werle, a junior this past spring, was named first-team all-conference in voting by the league coaches. Werle was a pitcher, a catcher and a first baseman for the Lady Bearcats.

Conference tournament champion Sweet Springs had three players selected to the 11-man squad, with Wellington-Napoleon and Concordia having two players apiece named to the team. Kingsville had four players selected to the all-district team for District 16. Werle was also named all-district utility player for that team.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, June 6, 2017 Richmond News.

