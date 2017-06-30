We are on the path of a dangerous idolatry

There is a great problem within the world of Christianity, and it is something that has been a thorn in the side of our ancestors – Idolatry. Deuteronomy 6:4-5 says “Hear, O Israel: The Lord is our God, the Lord alone. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your might.”

Verse 4 begins with the exhortation: “Hear.” To hear is to listen and take action. True hearing assumes a faithful response. To listen is to hear and take action. As with those in their time, I hope we too can hear, listen and take action.

Deuteronomy 6:4-5 calls for allegiance to the Lord. Israel (as well as us) is to choose the Lord for exclusive service over all others. This is the reason for Deuteronomy’s adamant opposition to idolatry in any form. The Lord is unique as Israel’s “Lord alone” … Israel’s one and only.

There is a reality of idolatry that I believe many American Christians have allowed to go unnoticed, or if they have noticed it, are keeping their heads buried in the sand. The idol that plagues American Christianity has taken the shape of the institutions around us. These institutions are: 1. The congregations we are a part of as well as the denominations we “hold allegiance to,” and 2. The United States of America.

