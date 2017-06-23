We are all a prisoner to something

What are you offended by? “Today really stinks” works for most people, even if it’s doesn’t. How about, “Hey, does your face hurt?” “It’s killing me!” I’m pretty sure it’s not going to get you anywhere and so it goes with all of us as we shrink back from controversies that might not agree with our personal opinions, moral standards, political affiliation or financial status. Overall, there isn’t much around having Jesus as a main theme. There are not many places to go that don’t lean to the negative and ugly world that the Lord Christ Jesus hasn’t already warned us about. That can be validated in Proverbs 1:29-32: “Since they hated knowledge and did not choose to fear the Lord, since they would not accept my advice and spurned my rebuke, they will eat the fruit of their ways and be filled with the fruit of their schemes. For the waywardness of the simple will kill them.”

Inasmuch as the sun comes up every day, the evil heart arises to dine on all human souls. Well, it’s time to switch gears and talk about reality for a minute. “Oh,” you say, “Wasn’t that about reality?” You bet it was but not the most important reality for some of us. Let’s talk about the infirmed, incapacitated, incarcerated and lost.

The infirmed are those people whose bodies, minds and spirits are seriously shutting down and are not quite able to take good care of themselves. Nobody wants to get that way but it happens, and 90 percent of us don’t think a thing about it until it happens to us or someone we love and care about. It’s a hard road to travel when you know you’re dying and nobody seems to care, or at least can’t or won’t be bothered with you as you slowly slip away without companionship. Matthew 25 covers a lot of this and more.

