Walter Frederick Buhrmeister

Walter Fredrick Buhrmeister, 94, of Hardin, died Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Walter was born Sept. 9, 1922, in Norborne, to Fredrick George and Flora (Schannuth) Buhrmeister. He married Betty Lou Pennington, of Hardin, July 4, 1952; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, Keeven and Vicki Buhrmeister, of Hardin; two grandchildren, Shane Buhrmeister, and his wife, Tesha, and Kristen Buhrmeister; and one great-grandson, Paxton Buhrmeister.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by one son, David Allen Buhrmeister, who died in infancy; one brother, Gilbert Buhrmeister; and one sister, Julia White.

Walter was a United States Army veteran. He worked at Lake City Arsenal as a tool setter for 30 years before retiring in 1981. He was a member of Hardin Christian Church where he served as a deacon. He lived in Hardin most of his life. Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed music, fishing, coffee shops and sitting in the garage with his loving wife next to him watching the world go by.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hardin Christian Church, Hardin Cemetery or to his great-grandson, Paxton Samuel Buhrmeister’s college fund.

Visitation is 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, June 10, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Hardin Cemetery with military honors provided by Ray County Veterans. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.