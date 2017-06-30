Two-vehicle crash injures drivers Orrick

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A crash involving two trucks caused minor injuries Tuesday morning in Richmond.

Brock McCullough, 22, of Excelsior Springs, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado slowly on northbound Spartan Drive near Johnny Walker Lane when the truck was hit in the rear by a 2001 Ford F-150, driven by Natasha England, 35, of Richmond. The crash occurred at about 10:52 a.m., according to a Richmond police report.

McCullough’s hazard lights were activated at the time of the accident, according to Richmond police. McCullough said he was probably driving less than 20 mph when the crash occurred.

“She hit me so hard, she knocked me forward,” McCullough said. “She must have had her foot on the gas because she hit me twice.”

