God calls us to witness at home and in all nations

As you read this, I will be with 18 other members of the First Baptist Church ministering in the hills of northern Guatemala. We are there serving in a variety of ways in order to impact the people with the love of God. We will update one water purification system and install a new one. We will be training leaders and their wives in a leadership summit conference. We will also be hosting a basketball camp and a VBS. Additionally, we will be doing some concrete work and any other labor that may be needed. Be encouraged that we are there taking the love of God on behalf of FBC Richmond and the Richmond Christian community.

Many wonder why we go overseas to minister when there is plenty to do here in our own community. Fair question! Our call to be witnesses of God’s love is not limited to our proximity. In Matthew 28, we are given a command to go and make disciples of all nations. That could be fulfilled if we each served all of the people in our vicinity, but what of the areas without a Christian influence? That command is intended for us to follow, though the actual number who fully do so is limited.

Acts 1:8 gives a little different perspective on this responsibility we have. It reads, “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be My witnesses both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest part of the earth.” Here, the words of Jesus do not command us to be witnesses; they tell us that we shall be (or will be) witnesses of the Good News.

Not living in Jerusalem, our witness is not meant to start there, but here.

The complete story is in the Friday, June 2, 2017 Richmond News.