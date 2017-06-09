Suspected ‘getaway driver’ extradicted, in custody

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

The final suspect in the robbery of the Casey’s General Store in Richmond is in custody.

Jerry Baxley II, 26, was arrested May 15 in Battle Mountain, Nev. and extradited to Missouri last week.

Baxley allegedly acted as the “getaway driver” during the Jan. 31 robbery, according to a probable cause statement compiled by Richmond detective Scott Bagley.

The Richmond detective said Baxley waived his opportunity for an extradition hearing, adding that the Richmond police picked him up the evening of June 1.

Baxley is in the Ray County jail on a $150,000 bond, cash only with special conditions.

Baxley was charged with first-degree robbery, a Class A felony; felony armed criminal action; first-degree assault, a Class B felony; and stealing, a Class A misdemeanor.

