Subpar phone lines, radio communications focus of 911 board

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Because the phone lines at Ray County 911 have been faulty, the board is discussing the agency’s future plans for telecommunications.

“It’s getting to the point, too, that we need to do something,” said 911 board member Chad Burnine, who is also the Richmond police chief. “I discussed this with Kim (Davis) the other day. We call our non-emergency line (and) it rings to the back, so the people sitting up front are not even getting our non-emergency calls.”

Burnine added that sometimes people will call Ray County 911’s non-emergency line, 816-776-5826, and no one picks up the phone.

As the director of Ray County 911, Davis said she received three quotes for upgrades: $10,761 from Network Computing Solutions in Topeka, Kan.; $5.075 from TRZ Communications in Lone Jack; and $4,200 from ServiceMark Telecom in Lee’s Summit.

