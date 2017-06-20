Strong weekend storm wreaks havoc

Ray County Library damaged, closed for time being

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A powerful storm with 60 to 70 mph winds swept through the county around midnight Saturday, felling trees and leaving nearly 1,500 area homes without power.

Jonathan Welsh, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill said straight-line winds reaching 60 to 70 mph came directly west across Ray County between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Welsh also confirmed a weak tornado that went through Lafayette County about the same time.

By 10 a.m. Saturday, 1,465 total customers in Ray County, with 541 of those customers in the Richmond area, were without power, according to Kansas City Power & Light. The Camden area had 185 customers without power, with outages scattered elsewhere around Ray County.

By Sunday morning, the total figure for Ray County was 439 customers without power, and KCP&L was still working on those outages.

The compost pile on South Wellington Street in Richmond is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. all week as well as Saturday. Mayor Mike Wright said the city will not be offering curbside pickup of tree limbs and debris from the storm.

“We don’t feel that the damage was enough to warrant curbside pickup,” Wright said.

