‘Sheriff parking only’

County-owned lot behind Ray County 911 disputed at county courthouse

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The parking issue surrounding the county-owned lot on the northeast side of the Richmond Square has reached a new level of contention.

Towing signs have been posted and removed; at least one vehicle has been towed off the lot. Meanwhile, fingers are being pointed as to who should be allowed to park on the side of the lot marked as “Sheriff Parking Only,” and how the problem should be resolved.

Located behind Ray County 911 and its neighbors, the public lot is normally so full, it has become difficult to find a place to park, according to county officials. Emergency personnel and residents alike regularly vie for the premium parking spaces in the lot’s convenient location near the square.

The east half of the lot is marked with “Sheriff Only Parking” signs, although emergency personnel, including dispatchers, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, deputies with the Ray County Sheriff’s Department and others use it, as do some county vehicles like the one for Planning & Zoning. Non-emergency personnel park their vehicles there as well; therein lies the contention.

The complete story is in the Friday, June 2, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.