Second Victory in the Park celebration brings large crowds

Event brings Christians together for fellowship, music, food and fun

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Jesus Christ was the center of Saturday’s Victory in the Park Celebration at Maurice Roberts Park. Of that there was no doubt.

The theme for this second annual celebration was: “It’s not about us, it’s not about you, it’s all about Jesus.”

This year’s celebration brought in large crowds throughout the seven-hour event that included musical entertainment, prayer, free food and drink, lots of games and activities for the kids, a mushroom-themed pirate ship and horse therapy.

Guests brought blankets and lawn chairs and enjoyed the cool breeze under the shelter of a few large trees and hung out for the afternoon.

Originally the brainchild of Pastor Mike Stephens of Cowboy Chapel, Stephens helped organize last year’s event and has now turned over the reins to other churches to coordinate the event.

“Sixteen churches (in Ray County) were involved in planning, volunteering and pulling this off,” Stephens said.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, June 9, 2017 Richmond News.