Ronald W. Clemens

Ronald W. Clemens, of Ava, went to meet his creator Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

His memorial was Friday, June 23, at West Waldo RLDS Church, Independence.

Ronald was a Vietnam veteran. His rank was Spec. 5.

He leaves his mother, Betty Ann Edgar; stepfather, Frank Stanley Edgar; daughter Stephanie Offutt, and husband John; Stephanie’s mother, Janice Clemens; and half-brother, James Ira Case.

Ronald was preceded in death by one stepbrother, Randall d. Edgar and one stepsister, Michele K. Cameron and many aunts, uncles and cousins.