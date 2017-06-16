Ronald Lee McElwee

Ronald Lee McElwee, 75, of Cowgill, was called home Friday, June 16, 2017, at Ray County Memorial Hospital, Richmond.

He was born Oct. 2, 1941, in Polo, the son of Oliver and Flossie (Reeves) McElwee. Ron was a 1960 graduate of Polo High School. He was a member of Cowgill Baptist Church, professing his faith in Jesus Christ early in life. After graduation, he started work at the Ford Claycomo Plant, retiring with 30 years of service. On Jan. 18, 1965, he married Linda Russell of Knoxville, and they settled on a farm near Knoxville. In 1977 they moved to the Cowgill area making their home in the farming community. Ron retired from Ford in 1990 to do what he loved most – farming. He will be remembered for his dry wit and funny stories, his love of his farm and devoted love of his grandchildren, his old cars and tractors and enjoyment of history.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, J.W; and several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include: his wife, Linda, of the home. He and Linda were blessed with three children who survive, Ronald Lee Jr., of Cowgill, Raymond and his wife, Cindy, of Polo, and Rebecca and her husband, Mike Hodges, of St. Joseph; two precious grandchildren, Megan Camille Hodges and Jacob Oliver McElwee; two aunts, Wilma Reeves, of Stet, and Mary Cain Reeves, of Excelsior Springs; one niece, Kara McElwee Schrock, and her husband, Jeff; their four daughters; and many cousins and friends.

Ron served on the board of the Caldwell County Soil and Water District as chairman for 20 years; the Caldwell County Foundation as chairman, the Caldwell County Historical Society board and VanBebber Cemetery committee.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Cowgill Cemetery Association, or the Caldwell County Historical Society in loving memory of Ron McElwee. They may be left at, or mailed to Stith Funeral Home (P.O Box 56 Polo, MO 64671).

Funeral services are 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 20, at Cowgill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 19, at Stith Funeral Home, Polo, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may call beginning after 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment follows the funeral services at Cowgill Cemetery, southeast of Cowgill.

Serving the family and the arrangements are under the direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.