Richmond man arrested after foot chase

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Richmond man was arrested after being chased on foot last weekend.

Travis J. Huffman, 42, attempted to evade the Ray County Sheriff’s Department after a deputy initiated a traffic stop Friday evening in Excelsior Estates.

Huffman was driving a silver Ford Mustang and failed to use his turn signal, Deputy Zach Taff checked Huffman’s license plates. Taff then determined that Huffman’s plates were licensed for a Toyota vehicle in Kansas, so he signaled for Huffman to pull over.

After traveling another block, Huffman pulled over near Cliff Drive, exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot until Taff caught up to him on a gravel road.

