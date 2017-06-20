Richmond home sustains significant damage, no injuries

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The back half of a house on South Institute Street caught fire Thursday afternoon, but the residents are OK.

Richmond firefighters were sent at 4:40 p.m. to tackle the house fire in the 200 block of South Institute Street in Richmond, according to the Richmond Fire Department. Upon arrival two minutes later, firefighters assessed heavy fire conditions within the structure, with fire showing from the rear and both sides of the house.

Fire crews advanced lines and connected to a hydrant nearby. Fire progress was stopped quickly. The structure received fire damage to approximately half of the ground floor, as well as heat and smoke damage throughout both stories. The residents of the home were away at the time of the fire, and no injuries resulted from the fire. Fire crews cleared the scene at 7:42 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation and is believed to be accidental.

Chamayn Middleton of Lee’s Summit is the property owner of the house and leases it as a rental, according to Richmond city hall records.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, June 20, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.