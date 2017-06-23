RHS students showing their creative side

Richmond high school students put on art show for community

By Hannah Sumpter, Staff Writer

Richmond High School students will have their art featured next week for the community.

The Richmond High School Summer Art Show begins June 26 and continues through June 29.

Members of the community can view the students’ art each day from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Friends Gallery, attached to the Farris Theatre, at 110 S. Camden St., Richmond.

The complete story is in the Friday, June 23, 2017 Richmond News.