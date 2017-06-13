- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Hall of Fame
By Russ Green/Sports Editor
Several Richmond High School spring athletes received academic all-conference recognition from the MRVC East. To be eligible, an athlete must have a 3.5 grade point average and earn a varsity letter.
There were 16 Lady Spartan athletes earning academic all-conference honors in track. Lexington had a league-high 18 honorees, while Holden had 11 players named to the squad.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, June 13, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login