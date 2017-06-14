Relay for Life: Two counties, one cause: Seeking a cure for cancer

By Hanna Sumpter, Richmond News Staff

“One day, one night, two counties, one fight.” Two counties, Ray and Lafayette, came together to raise money and fight back against cancer during the annual Relay for Life cancer walk.

Nineteen teams participated in the six-hour walk Saturday and raised more than $7,000 to give to the American Cancer Society. In total, participants have raised an estimated $27,880 of their $30,000 goal.

The number of participants was slightly down this year, but Dawn Jennings, a first-time Relay for Life event chairwoman, said the decrease was likely caused by the combination of both counties.

“I wasn’t really surprised that the attendance was so low,” Jennings said, adding that she hopes for a larger turnout next year because everyone seemed to have a good experience. “So, I think they’ll talk about it and hopefully that will make the momentum grow for next year.”

Despite having fewer participants, the night was a success.

